2023 April 12 18:07

Columbia Shipmanagement conducts trial of Starlink satellite internet service

The ship management arm of the Columbia Group, Columbia Shipmanagement, is conducting a trial of the new Starlink satellite internet service on a number of vessels. The Starlink service, provided by a constellation of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites operated by SpaceX, is designed to deliver reliable and high-speed internet connectivity to ships and vessels across all sectors of the maritime industry.



Starlink is expected to also help cruise companies reduce costs associated with traditional satellite internet services, and provide better connection services for crew members, as well as add a new level of guest experience, enabling them to enjoy high-speed connectivity while at sea.

It can also enhance safety and security by offering a reliable connectivity in remote areas, enabling better communication with stakeholders, emergency services and authorities, as well as enable real time data exchange and communication.

Real time data exchange is important so that a vessel can become a connected EDGE endpoint integrated into the owners or ship managers operations. Ships are not anymore, the remote, disconnected endpoint that may or may not be able to send and receive data. Starlink can facilitate remote monitoring of vessel performance and maintenance needs, allowing for proactive maintenance scheduling and reducing the risk of unplanned downtime. This can help improve vessel availability and reliability, as well as reduce costs associated with maintenance and repairs.

CSM is widely exploring Starlink in conjunction with a SD WAN (Software defined wide area network) in order to combine proven satellite internet technology as well as cellular 5G near shore connectivity into a unified communication package that will enhance every aspect of maritime operations.

CSM is part of Columbia Group, a fully integrated maritime and logistics services platform including technical ship management, crew management and training, procurement, performance optimisation tools, and crew care solutions, among others.