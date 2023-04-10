2023 April 10 15:20

Hull of I/B Sibir of Project 1052 put up for sale by Atomflot

Image source: Atomflot

FSUE Atomflot (a company of Rosatom) has announced an auction the winner of which will sign a contract on purchase/sale of the hull and equipment of icebreaker Sibir of Project 1052. The minimum contract price is RUB 90 million, according to the auction materials.

The bids are welcome until April 28 with the results to be announced on 5 May 2023.

The lot includes the hull of the former nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 1052 with a superstructure and equipment. The hull is still afloat and it is to be scrapped in the territory of the Russian Federation. The weight of metal is 12.8 thousand tonnes, total weight – over 15 thousand tonnes.

Nuclear-powered icebreakers of 10520 design, Arktika type, comprised a series of 6 vessels built in 1970-1990.

I/B Sibir was built by Baltiysky Zavod in Leningrad. It was put into operation on 28 December 1977. In 1978, the ship was involved in its first year-round navigation on the Murmansk – Dudinka line. The ship was decommissioned in 1992. In 2016, I/B Sibir arrived for utilization at Nerpa shipyard in the Murmansk Region (branch of Zvezdochka shipyard). Upon completion of the works in October 2019, the hull was towed to the berth of Atomflot.

Particulars of I/B Sibir: LOA — 148 m, BOA — 30 m, depth — 17.2 m, draft — 11 m, displacementmax — 23,460 t, power — 75 thousand h.p., speed max in clear water — 18 knots.