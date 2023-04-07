  • Home
  • 2023 April 7 18:06

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • 900 thousand cbm of material excavated at construction site of Bagaevsky hydrosystem
    • Rosmorrechflot restores infrastructure and expands capacity of Mariupol and Berdyansk ports ‒ Marat Khusnullin
    • Rosmorport’s revenues in 2022 rose by 8% YoY to RUB 36.6
    • Port Taman loaded 216.1 thousand tonnes of coal per day onto seagoing vessels
    • Territory of Cape Lazarev seaport included in boundaries of De-Kastri seaport
    • Commercial Seaport of Murmansk completed reconstruction of starage facilities within its cargo area No2.
    • Reconstruction of Lock No 13 of Volga-Don Canal is 85% complete
    • Cryogas-Vysotsk produced 707 million tonnes of LNG in 2022
    • Glavgosexpertiza approves creation of water area for coal terminal under Syradasayskoye field project

    Shipping and logistics

    • A total of 18 vessels operate on the lines between Saint-Petersburg, the Leningrad Region and the Kaliningrad Region but the market players say the capacity of the current lines is not sufficient.
    • Petrolesport terminal to receive new MAS service from China and Malaysia
    • M/V Victor to commence subsidized transportation services on Korsakov-Kuril line
    • Council of Federation offers measures to redirect cargo flows from land to river transport

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • IAA PortNews’ Annual  Report “Shipbuilding in Russia” welcomes companies to remind about their services and products
    • System of automated designing to be created in Russia following heavy class shipbuilding
    • Ministry of Industry and Trade works on shipyards’ initiatives on creation of clusters at their premises
    • Law on zero VAT rates for ship repair companies to come into effect in H2’2023 — Ministry of Industry and Trade
    • RUB 36 billion foreseen as state support of civil shipbuilding in 2023-2025
    • USC suggests that state customers are obliged to demand application of domestically produced equipment from design buraus
    • Authorities of Ministry of Industry and Trade on expert approval of pricing in shipbuilding come into force
    • Arkhangelsk based facility of Zvyozdochka starts assembling second passenger ship of Project РЕГК.126
    • Six icebreakers of Icebreaker 8-9 class can be built for NSR at the expense of investors  
    • Khabarovsk Shipyard delivered crab catcher Omolon to the customer
    • Astrakhan based shipyard Lotos delivered Volgotrans 2501 tanker to Volgotrans

2023 April 7

18:06 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:06 Damen revenue reaches 2.5 billion euros for the first time
17:52 GasLog to acquire all of the outstanding common units of the Partnership not beneficially owned by GasLog
17:43 Petrolesport terminal to receive new MAS service from China and Malaysia
17:21 China State Shipbuilding Corporation wins CMA CGM's 16 large boxships order
17:10 Los Angeles, Long Beach port terminals temporarily shut on labor shortage
17:02 Onyx plans to build plant for ‘blue’ hydrogen in the port of Rotterdam
17:01 Cargo turnover through KTZ network in 1Q’2023 increased by 7%
16:40 Latest Wartsila engine platform selected for four new Erik Thun tankers
16:27 ClassNK evaluates the first LNG dual-fueled chemical tanker in Japan
16:05 DNV and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation sign MoU to support sustainability program
15:52 Bulgaria to ban RS-certified ships from its ports starting 8 April 2023, certain types of cargo are allowed
15:34 Port of Thessaloniki container throughput decreases by 1,7% to 0,463 mln TEUs in 2022
15:13 Port of Rotterdam Authority increases share in Rotterdam Shore Power
14:45 GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a cooperation agreement on GTT’s membrane technology for next generation onshore tanks
14:26 Icebreaker assistance provided to 154 ships in Vanino port over the season
13:37 Rules for providing foreign-flagged ships with permits for coastal shipping and hydraulic engineering works to be changed
12:43 Samskip starts new container service between the Port of Gothenburg and Iceland
12:18 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 3M’2023 rose by 5% YoY
12:12 Advario to develop future-focused energy storage terminal in the port of Rotterdam
11:35 Eni сelebrates sail away of FPSO Firenze to Baleine Field Offshore Côte d'Ivoire
11:29 Coal Seaport Shakhtersk resumes coal exports after winter
10:31 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 3M’2023 rose by 7.5% YoY to 3.8 million tonnes
10:10 Allseas to install the offshore substation for the Yeu and Noirmoutier islands’ offshore wind farm
09:56 International forum “Transport Logistics of the Caspian Region 2023” to be held on 26-27 April 2023 in Astrakhan
09:38 Stolt Tankers applies Graphite Innovations & Technology’s graphene-based propeller coatings to its fleet
09:17 Seven out of eleven hoses planned for replacement dismantled at CPC Marine Terminal in Novorossiysk
09:08 Richardson Devine Marine hands over a new passenger ferry for delivery
08:25 Korean shipbuilding industry attains 33% of its target for 2023 in Q1

2023 April 6

18:25 Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau tells crews to reject requests by Chinese ships to board
17:51 FESCO’s diesel-electric ship Vasiliy Golovnin completed its expedition to Antarctica
17:35 Doyle Shipping Group order hybrid RTG
17:32 Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority enters MOU with Atura Power for use of green hydrogen
17:29 Turkey increases the import of marine fuel from Turkmenistan
17:24 Territory of Cape Lazarev seaport included in boundaries of De-Kastri seaport
17:05 Shanghai International Port Group profits up 17% in 2022
16:45 Robbers board container ship owned by Taiwan’s Evergreen near Manila
16:15 South Korea to allow actual construction of hydrogen-powered ship
15:57 Boundaries of Azov seaport expanded with new plot of land
15:28 Shifting container ships to using green methanol as a bunker fuel may add more than $1,000/FEU - Drewry
15:16 RUB 36 billion foreseen as state support of civil shipbuilding in 2023-2025
15:02 Europol studies criminal networks in EU ports
14:33 At least 3 killed after Ukraine-bound cargo vessel sinks off Turkey
14:03 Slovakia’s decision to build first LNG terminal in Bratislava port faces criticism
13:54 Arkhangelsk based facility of Zvyozdochka starts assembling second passenger ship of Project РЕГК.126
13:32 PSA Italy launches “Stuttgart Express”
13:12 APM Terminals Mumbai leads Performance Index with high volume and low vessel dwell times
12:58 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to launch minesweeper Lev Chernavin of Project 12700 on 14 April 2023
12:41 Gunvor Group announces 2022 results
12:23 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet prepares for patrolling of Avacha Bay water area
12:15 Port Authority announces partnership with NASA to explore next generation of flight in urban environments
11:41 CMA CGM revises Panama Canal surcharge
11:36 Mine counter-measures group of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet performed planned artillery firing
11:07 Yilport Liscont joins Hapag Lloyd's TEX service
10:55 Volume of goods transported on South-Eastern Railways using Freight Express technology rose over tenfold in 1Q’23
10:31 Kamchatka is a promising logistics hub - Russian Foreign Ministry
10:10 ABS publishes Offshore Sustainability Insights
09:48 CPC to increase its throughput by 12% to 66 million tonnes in 2023
09:07 Valenciaport tests the use of airships for aerial surveillance of port activities

2023 April 5

18:06 Adani Ports total cargo volumes up 9.5% to 32 MMT in March 2023