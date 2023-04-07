IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- 900 thousand cbm of material excavated at construction site of Bagaevsky hydrosystem
- Rosmorrechflot restores infrastructure and expands capacity of Mariupol and Berdyansk ports ‒ Marat Khusnullin
- Rosmorport’s revenues in 2022 rose by 8% YoY to RUB 36.6
- Port Taman loaded 216.1 thousand tonnes of coal per day onto seagoing vessels
- Territory of Cape Lazarev seaport included in boundaries of De-Kastri seaport
- Commercial Seaport of Murmansk completed reconstruction of starage facilities within its cargo area No2.
- Reconstruction of Lock No 13 of Volga-Don Canal is 85% complete
- Cryogas-Vysotsk produced 707 million tonnes of LNG in 2022
- Glavgosexpertiza approves creation of water area for coal terminal under Syradasayskoye field project
Shipping and logistics
- A total of 18 vessels operate on the lines between Saint-Petersburg, the Leningrad Region and the Kaliningrad Region but the market players say the capacity of the current lines is not sufficient.
- Petrolesport terminal to receive new MAS service from China and Malaysia
- M/V Victor to commence subsidized transportation services on Korsakov-Kuril line
- Council of Federation offers measures to redirect cargo flows from land to river transport
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- IAA PortNews’ Annual Report “Shipbuilding in Russia” welcomes companies to remind about their services and products
- System of automated designing to be created in Russia following heavy class shipbuilding
- Ministry of Industry and Trade works on shipyards’ initiatives on creation of clusters at their premises
- Law on zero VAT rates for ship repair companies to come into effect in H2’2023 — Ministry of Industry and Trade
- RUB 36 billion foreseen as state support of civil shipbuilding in 2023-2025
- USC suggests that state customers are obliged to demand application of domestically produced equipment from design buraus
- Authorities of Ministry of Industry and Trade on expert approval of pricing in shipbuilding come into force
- Arkhangelsk based facility of Zvyozdochka starts assembling second passenger ship of Project РЕГК.126
- Six icebreakers of Icebreaker 8-9 class can be built for NSR at the expense of investors
- Khabarovsk Shipyard delivered crab catcher Omolon to the customer
- Astrakhan based shipyard Lotos delivered Volgotrans 2501 tanker to Volgotrans
Bunkering market
- Gazpromneft Marine Bunker presented expertise of ecological marine fuel production
Appointments
- Andrey Fasolko appointed as Deputy General Director of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping