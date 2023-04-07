2023 April 7 14:26

Icebreaker assistance provided to 154 ships in Vanino port over the season

Over the winter navigation season, 154 ships were escorted to/from Vanino port (Khabarovsk Territory). In view of the favorable ice situation and ice clearance of the port’s water area and approaches to it, the period of icebreaker assistance is terminated from 4 April 2023 by the order of the Harbour Master. The icebreaker assistance period was 82 long, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

Icebreaker assistance was provided in the port by Rosmorport’s icebreakers Magadan and Kapitan Khlebnikov. I/B Magadan started providing icebreaker services on January 16, I/B Kapitan Khlebnikov – on February 8.

Maximum icebreaker escort distance was 80 miles.

Upon completion of their operation in Vanino port, the icebreakers left for their base in the port of Vladivostok.

Vanino seaport is the largest transportation hub in the Khabarovsk Territory located on the north-west shore of Vanino Bay in the Tatar Strait. The port’s vast water territory includes areas in the Vanino and Muchke bays, Tatar Strait and the remote bay Siziman. The port is engaged in handling of containers, dry bulk and liquid bulk cargo, timber and general cargo including dangerous goods.

Navigation in Vanino port is possible round the year. With the beginning of ice formation, icebreaker assistance services are provided in the port.