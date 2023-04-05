  • Home
  • 2023 April 5 13:32

    Laskaridis Shipping announces launch with ShipIn Systems

    Laskaridis Shipping Company Ltd., the Athens-based ship owner, has signed with maritime technology company ShipIn Systems, the world’s first FleetVision™ Platform. Laskaridis will roll out ShipIn’s FleetVision™ Platform across the fleet in the coming months, according to the company's release.

    The innovative visual analytics solution provides a digital bridge between ship and shore, enabling real-time collaboration between ship owners, managers, and crew onboard to enhance vessel safety and productivity.

    Laskaridis Shipping controls a fleet of 90 vessels. The team will install ShipIn’s fleet of AI-powered CCTV cameras onboard to detect discrete events like maintenance, navigation, and cargo operations. The platform will automatically alert the Laskaridis team both onboard and onshore to any safety or security risks, creating a digital source of truth that rolls up to powerful, fleet-wide analytics.

    A long-time innovator in the maritime industry, Laskaridis Shipping will now have access to onboard operational data in near real-time. ShipIn enables collaboration between captains and crew onboard vessels and operations ashore through a patented communication protocol that minimizes required data bandwidth.

    FleetVision™ provides visibility to low-traffic areas onboard, enabling early hazard detection, protection from external damages like drug smuggling and stevedore damages, and more. With all ship activities rolling up to an analytics dashboard, it makes it easy to benchmark performance, perform remote audits, and improve the operational ROI of the entire fleet.

    ShipIn Systems is the world’s first FleetVision™ Platform, unlocking ship-to-shore collaboration for maritime fleets with visual analytics. ShipIn’s platform proactively alerts shipowners, managers, and seafarers to onboard events in real-time, reducing losses by 40% and increasing efficiency by 8%.

    Creating a digital bridge between ship and shore, ShipIn provides objective insights into navigation, security, cargo operations, and more. With all monitoring rolling up to an analytics dashboard, the platform makes it easy to benchmark performance, perform remote audits, and improve the operational ROI of your entire fleet.

