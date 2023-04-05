  • Home
  • 2023 April 5 13:01

    Vitol takes delivery of electric hybrid bunker tanker for Singapore

    The hybrid-bunker tanker Marine Charge is estimated to achieve a 10% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions through the use of lithium-ion batteries and a highly automated power management system, according to Seatrade Maritime.

    The vessel is classed with Bureau Veritas’ Electric-Hybrid notation and was built at Zhejiang Shenzhou Sunshine Heavy Industries in China.

    A second tanker Marine Dynamo is set to be delivered in Q2 this year.

