2023 April 4 17:35

J-ENG signs technical agreement with Akasaka for next-generation fuel engines

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) held a signing ceremony for the technical agreement to promote the development and popularization of next-generation fuel engines between Akasaka Diesels Limited, according to the company's release.

J-ENG considers efforts to realize carbon neutral is one of the most important issues of management strategy, and as the licensor of the UE engine, J-ENG is proceeding with the development of ammonia fuel engines and hydrogen fuel engines under the Green Innovation Fund project by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

In addition, the technology developed and used in these next-generation fuel engines can be applied not only to ammonia and hydrogen, but also to a wide variety of new fuels such as methanol, and has the wide potential for future development.

J-ENG will further deepen and strengthen the cooperation with Akasaka, a UE engines manufacturer under UE license as a domestic licensee for many years, to promote the development and popularization of next-generation fuel engines with this technical agreement.