2023 April 4 16:50

Icebreaker Krasin returns to operation on the Northern Sea Route after repair

Image source: Rosmorport icebreaker’s main and auxiliary engines have undergone classification repair

On 1 April 2023, icebreaker Krasin of Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch left the port of Murmansk for operation on the Northern Sea Route after repair. The icebreaker’s main and auxiliary engines, the hull, the main and auxiliary systems, the main generators, and the electric propulsion motors have undergone classification repair, says press center of Rosmorport.

The icebreaker has undergone mooring and sea trials to obtain the new certificate of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).

The icebreaker can break through 1.8-meter thick ice at a speed of 4-6 knots. It can carry up to 100 tonnes of cargo and 12 passengers.

Icebreaker Krasin was built in 1976.

FSUE Rosmorport is the largest operator of icebreakers in the world. Rosmorport runs a fleet of 23 line icebreakers and 10 port service icebreakers annually supporting year-round navigation in 15 seaports of the Russian Federation located in the Baltic, White, Caspian, Azov, Okhotsk, Japan and Kara seas.