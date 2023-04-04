2023 April 4 14:45

Global schedule reliability increases by 7.7 percentage in February 2023

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 139 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including February 2023.

Global schedule reliability increased sharply by 7.7 percentage points M/M in February 2023, reaching 60.2%. On a Y/Y level, schedule reliability was a staggering 26.0 percentage points higher. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals also decreased, dropping by -0.07 days M/M in February 2023 to 5.29 days, and was down -2.30 days Y/Y. In relative terms, the average delay for LATE vessel arrivals is now closer to the 2019 level than to the highs of 2021-2022.

Maersk was the most reliable top-14 carrier in February 2023 with 64.9%, followed by MSC with 64.4%. Hamburg Süd was the only other carrier with reliability of over 60%. The remaining carriers all had schedule reliability of 50%-60%. ZIM was the least reliable carrier in February 2023 with schedule reliability of 52.0%. All top-14 carriers recorded an M/M increase in schedule reliability in February 2023, with PIL, ZIM, and Wan Hai all recording double-digit improvements. On a Y/Y level, all carriers recorded double-digit improvements in schedule reliability in February 2023, with Wan Hai recording the largest improvement of 36.2 percentage points.