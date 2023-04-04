2023 April 4 09:18

DeloPorts’ grain terminal in Novorossiysk increased grain handling by 72% in 1Q’23

Image source: KSK Grain Terminal

DeloPorts’ NUTEP terminal increased container handling by 31%, year-on-year

KSK and NUTEP terminals (both part of DeloPorts, the stevedoring asset of Delo Group) set new monthly cargo handling records in March 2023, according to DeloPorts.

KSK Grain Terminal handled 801,500 tons of grain, exceeding the March 2022 figure by 68% and the previous record set in January 2023 by 11%. In the first quarter of 2023, KSK handled 2 million 48 thousand tons of grain, 72% more than in the same period in 2022.

NUTEP container terminal also set a record in March 2023, handling 70,100 TEU, a 6% increase over the previous record (January 2023). Compared to March 2022, the volume of container transshipment doubled. In total, 185.2 thousand TEU were handled in the first quarter of 2023, 31% more than the result of the first quarter of 2022.

Commenting on the March 2023 results, DeloPorts Director General Igor Yakovenko said: "In light of the ongoing reorientation of cargo flows and development of services through the ports of Southern Russia, DeloPorts terminals took on additional volumes, provided by the synergy of work with other assets of Delo Group, among other things. Previously implemented infrastructure modernization projects allowed us to form a reserve to increase cargo turnover, and the invariably high quality of service allowed us to create comfortable conditions for our clients".

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company. In 2022, KSK Grain Terminal handled a record 5.97 million tonnes of grain (+24.2% compared to 2021), NUTEP handled 582.5 thousand TEU (+6.8%, year-on-year).

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company. The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO).