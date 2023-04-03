2023 April 3 17:30

Astafiev Terminal performed first operation on transshipment of containers from a ship onto a train

A total of 7 container trains were loaded with cargo from one vessel

Specialists of Astafiev Terminal JSC (Nakhodka port, Primorsky Territory) have performed the first operation on transshipment of containers from a ship onto a train. This operation allowed for shipment of the first trains to the customers in 90 hours, says the stevedore.

According to Alexei Yadrishchensky, Deputy General Director, Terminal Astafiev JSC, the terminal has thus tested the ship-to-wagon technology. To ensure fast delivery of 930 TEU unloaded from general cargo ship Xin Xin Hai and bound for a single client, the cargo was shipped from two container yards of the company.

“Thanks to a prompt interaction with the customs, the containers were partly unloaded directly onto the gondola cars of the train for a fast dispatch of the container train. The cargo from the container yard was loaded onto four container trains in a row... A total of 7 container trains were sent from this vessel,” added Alexei Yadrishchensky.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Astafiev Terminal JSC obtained a permit from Nakhodka Customs to store containerized freight. The permit allows the terminal operator increase its throughput. The stevedoring company currently dispatches 5 to 7 container trains per week. Containers are transported on both container platforms and on gondola cars.

Astafiev Terminal, LLC (a company of Aqua-Resources Group) is a large terminal intended for handling loose cargo. The terminal is located in the port of Nakhodka and is linked with the Astafiev Cape railway station. It handles more than 6 million tonnes of coal per year.