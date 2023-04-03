  • Home
  Wärtsilä has been contracted by the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard to supply the Cargo Handling and integrated Fuel Gas Supply systems
  • 2023 April 3 13:15

    Wärtsilä has been contracted by the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard to supply the Cargo Handling and integrated Fuel Gas Supply systems

    Technology group Wärtsilä has again been contracted by the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) shipyard to supply the Cargo Handling and integrated Fuel Gas Supply systems for Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) vessels. This latest order, booked by Wärtsilä in Q1, 2023, is for two VLECs being built for Japanese ship owner Iino Line, company press release statement.

    It follows a series of ongoing deliveries of similar newbuild VLEC vessels at HHI. Wärtsilä has had a long-standing relationship with HHI, especially regarding a wide range of gas related products and systems for various types and sizes gas carriers

    “We have great respect for Wärtsilä as a provider of high-quality cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems, which are essential elements in the design of these ships. In today’s maritime market, close cooperation with trusted partners is increasingly important for ensuring that projects are completed in the most efficient way possible,” said Mr. Sangryul Kim, Vice President, Hyundai Heavy Industries.

    “It is satisfying to be awarded the order, and we are grateful for the trust shown in our products by HHI. This latest order further strengthens Wärtsilä’s position as a market leader in cargo handling and fuel supply systems, and notably for large sized ethane carriers. These are advanced and very specialised vessels requiring advanced and specialised solutions, which we are proud to deliver,” commented Harald Øverland, Sales Manager, Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

    The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in mid-2024.

    Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalisation.

