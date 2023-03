2023 March 30 18:17

NORDEN partner with Spar Shipping on use of biofuel

Together with shipowner Spar Shipping AS, NORDEN recently bunkered approximately 1100 tonnes of biofuel at GoodFuels in Rotterdam used on two voyages bound for Asia and Africa respectively, according to the company's release.

The bunkering of 1100 tonnes of biofuel is the first biofuel bunkering by NORDEN on chartered vessels.