2023 March 30 17:15

Meyer Werft announces keel laying for Disney Treasure

Disney Cruise Line has once again partnered with Meyer Werft, as construction of the new cruise ship Disney Treasure has now begun with the keel laying ceremony. Like her sister ship Disney Wish, delivered by Meyer Werft in 2022, the ship will be equipped with low-emission LNG propulsion, according to Meyer Werft's release.

Meyer Werft and Disney Cruise Line today celebrated the start of hull assembly for the new cruise ship Disney Treasure by placing the first component in the more than 500-metre-long covered building dock. The so-called block for the ship's bow weighs 719 tons, is 30,9 metres breadth and 23,3 metres long. The height is 12,6 metres.

In keeping with maritime tradition, Philip Gennotte, portfolio project management xecutive, Walt Disney Imagineering Germany placed a lucky coin under the keel of the new ship before the shipyard gave the signal to lower the block onto the bracing and coin.



The new ship for Disney Cruise Line will have 1,240 cabins and a size of 144,000 GT. Completion of the Disney Treasure is scheduled for 2024. Beyond Disney Wish MEYER WERFT already delivered the Disney Dream and the Disney Fantasy to Disney Cruise Line in 2010 and 2012.