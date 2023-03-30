2023 March 30 17:31

RF Government to finalize plans on development of transport corridors

Image source: RF Government's Telegram the North-South ITC and the corridors in the Azov-Black Sea and Eastern directions

The Government of the Russian Federation will elaborate plans on the development of transport corridors and update the final list of activities by the end of H1’23, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Government meeting today, March 30 The transcript of the meeting is published on the official website of RF Government.

When speaking about the implementation of the roadmaps on the development of transport and logistics corridors, the North-South international corridor and the corridors in the Azov-Black Sea and Eastern directions, Mikhail Mishustin reminded about the Government’s annual report to the State Duma which focused on those projects of high priority. The plans were approved by the Government in December 2022. Those comprehensive plans foresee the expansion of the BAM and Transsib railway lines, the development of highways and waterways as well as the expansion of the seaports’ capacity and modernization of border checkpoints.

“Following the discussion we will finalize the plans on the development of transport corridors and update the final list of activities by the end of the first half-year period. It is important to ensure financing of all of them in full,” said the Prime Minister adding that the implementation of the tasks set in this area will let redirect the cargo flows and expand trade and economic relations with the friendly countries, first of all, South Asia, South-East Asia, Caspian Region, South Caucasus, Persian Gulf and Africa.