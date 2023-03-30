2023 March 30 17:06

Russian Federal Fisheries Agency approves expansion of Zvezda shipyard’s capacity

Amendments introduced into design documentation on location of storage facilities and heating system

Design documentation aimed at the expansion of shipbuilding capacity of SC Zvezda has been approved by the Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency), according to the Agency’s statement.

Amendments have been introduced into the design documentation on location of storage facilities and heating system.

The facilities are to be located within the water protection zone of the Bolshoy Kamen Bay (in the Ussuriysk Bay, the Sea of ​​Japan) in the territory of SC "Zvezda". Therefore, the design decisions should comply with the environmental legislation on conservation of aquatic biological resources.

The project provides for a complex of measures to eliminate and reduce the consequences of a possible negative impact during construction and foresees a permanent environmental monitoring.

The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium. At the moment the Shipyard's order portfolio exceeds 60 vessels including nuclear-powered icebreaker Leader, tankers of the new generation, Arctic shuttle tankers, gas carriers and multifunctional supply ships.

The product line of Zvezda will include vessels with a displacement of up to 350,000 tonnes, elements of offshore platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, special vessels and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes.