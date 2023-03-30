2023 March 30 16:05

Hyundai GLOVIS partners with GoodFuels on first biofuel bunkering for a Korean flagged PCTC vessel

GoodFuels, the biofuels provider for the global transport industry, has announced the successful completion of a first biofuel bunkering in collaboration with Hyundai GLOVIS, a global total logistics and distribution company. The bio-bunkering is the first for a Korean-flagged PCTC (Pure Car and Truck Carrier) vessel and marks a new milestone for Hyundai GLOVIS as biofuels take a central role in the company’s sustainability strategy, according to GoodFuels's release.



The vehicle carrier GLOVIS SUNRISE was refuelled with 500 MT of GoodFuels’ sustainable biofuels blend MDF1-30 during a port visit to Vlissingen (Flushing), in the Netherlands, on 28 December 2022. The trial took place during the vessel’s voyage between Europe and the Persian Gulf, ending in late January.

GoodFuels’ next-generation sustainable biofuel is produced from feedstocks that are certified as 100% waste or residue, including processed used cooking oil and animal waste fats. It delivers a well-to-exhaust CO2 reduction of 80 to 90 percent when compared to its fossil fuel equivalent. Thanks to its “drop in” properties, the biofuel was delivered to and consumed by the GLOVIS SUNRISE without requiring any modifications to the engine or tanks.



Hyundai GLOVIS is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its fleet of 153 vessels, improving its capabilities for green logistics and expanding the utilization of sustainable and renewable energy sources.



GoodFuels is a Netherlands-headquartered global pioneer in sustainable marine fuels, with offices in Europe and Singapore. The company has created a one-stop shop for marine industry customers, integrating the entire supply chain for sustainable marine biofuels. From feedstock to tank, GoodFuels’ proposition covers elements of sourcing feedstock and ensuring its 100% sustainability, the production and refining, the global distribution, quality assurance and marketing programs with ports, governments, and cargo owners. GoodFuels is part of the GoodNRG Group, which is active under various labels and companies in sales, marketing, trading, R&D, and production of truly sustainable decarbonization solutions for the global transport industry.



As a global total logistics and distribution leader in Korea, Hyundai GLOVIS offers optimal services as well as strategies and processes that cover the entire logistics process while growing together with the customers.





