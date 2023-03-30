2023 March 30 15:20

LR awards AiP to Hyundai Heavy Industries for its new Onboard Guidance System

Lloyd’s Register has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for its new Onboard Guidance System, which is designed to prevent excessive container roll at sea for containerships, according to LR's release.

The system, developed through a Joint Development Project with HHI, Eastern Pacific Shipping and Lloyd’s Register, evaluates the stability of the roll motion of the container ship in operation. The solution considers various loading conditions and sea conditions and provides operation guidance on board based on actual operational information in connection with Hyundai Global Service (HGS)’s Integrated Smartship Solution (ISS).

During the approval process, the Onboard Guidance System was tested in September 2022 as part of a pilot on Eastern Pacific Shipping’s 15,100 TEU class containership. LR also suggested rules, requirements, and guidance for the system as part of the AiP.



LR has a long-standing relationship with HD HYUNDAI which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. The AiP follows a number of recent projects with HD HYUNDAI including AiP for two container ships equipped with various measures for mitigating container loss at sea, SCA (Software Conformity Assessment) for HHI’s Digital Hi-PIX Digital Twin core technology to predict the structural integrity of an IMO Type B fuel tank along with the announcement of a Joint Development Project (JDP) to promote a new way of working with a ‘Future Shipyard Model’.

Container safety remains a key issue that the maritime industry must come together to address. Fire and cargo loss at sea not only have an immediate impact on the safety of those onboard but also creates the risk of significant environmental damage as well as severe financial loss.

LR has recently joined the Safetytech Accelerator’s Cargo Fire & Loss Innovation Initiative (CFLII), alongside Evergreen Line, HMM, Maersk, the Offen Group, ONE (Ocean Network Express) and Seaspan. The initiative aims to find and advance technology innovations from across maritime and other industrial sectors to reduce the incidence and impact of cargo fires or cargo loss overboard.