2023 March 30 15:29

TransContainer launches service for cargo traffic to China via Saint Petersburg

Image source: TransContainer

PJSC TransContainer (part of Delo Group) says it started transportation of export cargoes to China via the First Container Terminal in the Big Port of Saint Petersburg (FCT, part of the Global Ports Group (Delo Group). It is planned to arrange shipments twice a month. The sea leg transportation is arranged for by Chinese company Torgmoll.

The service is intended for exporters of the North-West region of Russia. The initial points of the route are stations of Arkhangelsk, Choviu (Severnaya Railway), Nebolchi and Shushary (Oktyabrskaya Railway) and other probable locations of the region. The cargoes transported by block-trains are consolidated at the FCT in the Big Port of Saint Petersburg, from where they are shipped to China (Qingdao, Shanghai, Guangzhou ports).

As part of the service, TransContainer provides its own flatcars and arranged for railway shipments within Russia.

"The launch of the service opens up the possibility of resuming exports through the ports of the North-West, which used to be the usual route. Taking into account the increased load on the infrastructure of the Eastern range of Russian Railways, the new service has a number of advantages: for our customers it means a competitive delivery time in comparison with shipments via the Far East, and for TransContainer it means more efficient use of its rolling stock," said Alexander Podylov, Vice President for Commerce of PJSC TransContainer.