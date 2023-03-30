2023 March 30 15:04

SCZONE signs a framework business agreement with Suez Canal Container Terminal Company

Mr. Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), signed a framework business agreement with Mr. Steven Yoogalingam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Suez Canal Container Terminal Company (SCCT), to implement new incentives related to the activity of SCCT inside East Port Said Port, and to implement SCZONE’s strategy that aims to attract more investments in the port and enhance trading processes, which achieves the common interest for both parties.

East Port Said Port received, during the year 2022, approximately 1,524 various vessels, with an achieved capacity of more than 40 million tons and the number of containers 3,5 million equivalent containers. East Port Said Port is also witnessing many developments works that include soil improvement projects, road networks, facilities, and yards, in addition to the implementation of an electronic system in the port, as part of the plan to develop the SCZONE ports, to be equipped with the highest international standards.