2023 March 30 14:57

RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents until 30 June 2023

The Ministry says it is the final extension

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation announces the final extension of the validity of ships’ crew certificates of competency and certificates of proficiency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension covers the documents that have expired or expire before 30 June 2023, according to the Telegram channel of the Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA).

The decision is made amid the current epidemiological situation worldwide caused by expansion of the coronavirus infection.

Crewmembers being on a voyage and not able to extend the validity of certificates through the established procedure will have their documents automatically extended for a three-month period. No extension marks or new documents are required over this period.

The documents should be extended upon return from a voyage, not later than 1 July 2023.

The Ministry’s document is available in Russian on IAA PortNews website >>>>