2023 March 30 14:32

MacGregor receives a large order for RoRo equipment for dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carriers for Sallaum Lines

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a large order for comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for a total of two dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels, according to the company's release. These PCTC vessels will be built at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd. for Sallaum Lines. Sallaum Lines specializes in global RoRo cargo shipping, and these two newly ordered vessels will be the company’s very first newbuildings.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2023 first quarter orders received. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the shipowner between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2026.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply and installation support of RoRo and car deck equipment to the ordered vessels. This includes electrically operated external and internal ramps, liftable car decks, covers and doors for the two new PCTC vessels.



MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people worldwide.