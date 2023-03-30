2023 March 30 14:28

ScottishPower formalises a £1.3billion contract with Siemens Gamesa for 95 wind turbines for the East Anglia Three offshore windfarm

ScottishPower, one of the UK’s largest green energy developers and part of the Iberdrola group, has formalised a £1.3billion contract with Siemens Gamesa for 95 wind turbines for the East Anglia Three offshore windfarm, according to Iberdrola's release.

The 95 flagship 14.7MW turbines will have a combined capacity of 1,400MW, generating enough green energy to meet the annual demand of 1.3million homes.



East Anglia Three will be constructed in the Southern North Sea, 69km offshore from Great Yarmouth on the Norfolk coast and is part of the East Anglia zone.

The project will support over 2,300 jobs during the two-year construction period and over 100 roles in operation and maintenance over the lifetime of the windfarm.

ScottishPower has already placed contracts worth nearly £70million with UK companies for EA3 and it is estimated that the company will invest over £2billion within the UK to support the construction and operation of East Anglia throughout the project’s lifetime.