COSCO SHIPPING Ports total throughput increases by 0.6% to 130,107,074 TEU in 2022

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited, announced the annual results of the company and its subsidiaries ended 31 December 2022, according to the company's release.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports’ 2022 full year total equity throughput increased by 5.5% YoY to 42,069,050 TEU; total throughput increased by 0.6% YoY to 130,107,074 TEU; revenue increased by 19.3% YoY to US$1,441.3 million; gross profit increased by 32.1% YoY to US$429.7 million; share of profits from joint ventures and associates was US$308.0 million; profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (excluding one-off items) was US$305.2 million. The company declared a second interim dividend of US 1.504 cents per share (equivalent to HK 11.6 cents per share).



COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited's terminals portfolio covers the five main port regions in Mainland China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, South America and the Mediterranean. As at 31 December 2022, CSP operated and managed 367 berths at 37 ports worldwide, of which 220 were for containers, with a combined annual handling capacity of 122 million TEU. COSCO SHIPPING Ports has adopted "The Ports for ALL" as its mission and is working towards building a global terminal network with controlling stake that offers linkage effects on costs, services and synergies, a synergistic platform that offers mutual benefits to all in the shipping industry, connecting global routes and becoming truly "the ports for all people".