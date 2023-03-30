2023 March 30 12:22

Sergey Kulikov appointed as General Director of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping

Sergey Kulikov has been appointed General Director of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) by the Order of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, according to RS.

Previous position of Sergey Kulikov - Deputy General Director of RS for Fleet and Operation, from 22 December 2022 – Acting General Director of RS.