appointments, RS  


2023 March 30

15:04 SCZONE signs a framework business agreement with Suez Canal Container Terminal Company
14:57 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents until 30 June 2023
14:32 MacGregor receives a large order for RoRo equipment for dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carriers for Sallaum Lines
14:28 ScottishPower formalises a £1.3billion contract with Siemens Gamesa for 95 wind turbines for the East Anglia Three offshore windfarm
13:54 COSCO SHIPPING Ports total throughput increases by 0.6% to 130,107,074 TEU in 2022
12:58 Alfa Laval joins the Global CCS Institute
12:46 USC’s Lotos Shipyard starts cutting steel for lead container ship of Project 00108
12:22 Sergey Kulikov appointed as General Director of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping
12:01 MAN Energy Solutions’ MAN 49/60DF engine receives Type Approval
11:45 Dredging works commenced on Volga-Caspian Canal
11:33 Port of Houston container volumes up 15% in February 2023
11:04 VARD Electro AS signs multi-million-euro project with Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch
10:41 Global long-term container rates down by 24% since August 2022 - Xeneta
10:23 RC Dock receives Class Approval from RINA for new remotely controlled unmanned workboats
10:11 RosGeo invested about RUB 500 million in equipment of ships in 2022
09:58 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore сollaborates with Bluenergy Solutions to launch Proof of Value project for clean tidal energy
09:24 Ordering of special ships for tourism is easier than modernization of research vessels for cruises - RosGeo

2023 March 29

19:28 The problem of excess stock in Russia’s Far Eastern ports is settled – Vladimir Putin
18:37 ABP and Sizewell C plan to develop Direct Air Capture facility at Port of Lowestoft
18:06 Port of Savannah adds 55 hybrid yard cranes
17:46 ADNOC LS unveils Integrated Logistics Services Platform
17:30 Roundtable meeting “Working professions in seaports” to be held in online format on 25 April 2023
17:16 Inland ports welcome a a deal on the requirements for Alternative Fuel Infrastructure
17:03 Rosneft Oil Company and Indian Oil Company sign agreement to substantially increase oil supplies
16:49 IMO CARES project receives a further round of funding from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
16:31 Poseidon Acquisition acquires all of the outstanding common shares of Atlas
16:26 DP World expands offering at the Port of Berbera in Somaliland with new edible oil terminal
16:14 Fuel oil and VGO shipments from Russian ports to Singapore and Malaysia could exceed 1.1 million metric tonnes in March
15:43 Moín Container Terminal receives its third largest vessel
15:27 Russian Railways to increase Eastern Polygon capacity by 9.5% this year
15:13 Syria port authority shuts all ports due to bad weather - Reuters
14:59 USC General Director named flammability and price of composite materials as key factors hindering their use in shipbuilding
14:12 ICS publishes new landmark practical medical guide
13:42 Wartsila to supply the engines for Celebrity Cruises’ new ship
13:23 Lead bulkers for grain exports to be launched in 2025-2026 — Rosagroleasing
13:12 DNV upgrades AFI platform to promote data-sharing and accelerate transition to zero-carbon shipping
12:42 GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design of a new Floating Liquified Natural Gas unit
12:08 Eight new LNG carriers will feature Wartsila reliquefaction systems
11:36 NYK to make Mitsubishi Ore Transport its wholly-owned subsidiary
11:12 Tianjin Port Development announces 2022 results
11:00 DP World opens one-stop refrigerated container facility in Sydney
10:56 Belarus exports its cargo via 20 Russian ports at preferential tariffs – PM Roman Golovchenko
10:45 Greek fleet shrinks for the first time since 2018
10:14 “K” Line announces the launching of demonstration test ship for liquefied CO2 transportation
10:07 Russia and India to consider joint use of Northern Sea Route for cargo transportation to Europe
09:25 USC prepared documentation for financial recovery programme

2023 March 28

18:00 Rosatom suggests replacement of floating power unit Akademik Lomonosov with more powerful one — Yury Trutnev
17:36 CLIA and ECSA issue statement on the Renewable Energy Directive
17:06 China Energy establishes shipping company
16:53 Oil supplies from Russia to India surged 22 times in 2022 — Aleksandr Novak
16:28 Rosatom suggests that oil companies transport some of their cargo by NSR
16:23 Norsepower secures €28 million from investors to bring sails back to shipping
16:05 MEYER RE and Damen Shiprepair sign cooperation agreement
15:46 Monjasa oil tanker boarded by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea
15:24 Equinor announces two rig contracts and a collaboration agreement with Transocean
15:15 Delivery of some rescue ships intended for the Arctic can be delayed by a year and a half— head of Rosmorrechflot
14:51 IMO GHG working group progresses work on revision of IMO climate strategy
14:30 Oboronlogistics counts on 20-pct increase of cargo transportation in cars by Ust-Luga - Baltiysk railway ferry line
14:21 Aramco JV HAPCO to commence construction of major refinery and petrochemical complex in China
14:07 Oboronlogistics’ Ambal ferry to leave for scheduled repairs in the second half of the summer