2023 March 30 11:04

VARD Electro AS signs multi-million-euro project with Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch

Vard Electro, a globally recognized provider of marine electrical systems, has signed a multi-million-euro agreement with Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch to supply full DC distribution systems along with its state-of-the-art protection devices, according to the company's release.



As part of the agreement, Vard Electro will be able to serve its clients with high-end design and engineering services that take advantage of future-looking DC distribution solutions. It will also get the latest technology for providing an extremely compact system with a fraction of the transformers in comparison to a traditional system.



The Switch DC-Hub is the world’s smartest technology for a multi-megawatt DC distribution system because it was designed and optimized from the start for DC distribution. It ensures stable and secure operation for chosen consumers and enables a vessel to be future-flexible for new fuel sources.

The Switch DC-Hub comes with a revolutionary protection device “suite” that secures ultrafast protection of less than 10 microseconds and ride-through, while isolating any defective part of the system.



The Switch Electronic Bus Link (EBL) provides protection on the outside by splitting onboard grids in microseconds. It isolates any faulty DC-Hub, making sure other DC-Hubs are not affected and ensuring complete DC distribution system redundancy. The Switch EBL has been DP3 tested and DNV approved.



The Switch Electronic DC Breaker (EDCB) provides protection on the inside against short-circuit faults. This ultra-rapid semiconductor-based electronic breaker is integrated inside the inverter modules. It is based on high-resolution current measurements and predictable protection to prevent any voltage drop and ensure ride-through.

The Switch Battery Short-Circuit Limiter (BSCL) restricts any short-term current from batteries, immediately blocking the short-circuit system. This allows more batteries to be connected to the electrical system and fewer DC-Hubs, making the entire system more compact and representing a significant financial saving.



Vard Electro is a globally recognized and trusted provider of marine electrical systems with a strong focus on innovative and sustainable solutions to give clients a competitive advantage. The company provides advice in close cooperation with the customer in order to develop cost-effective and environment-friendly systems designed to optimize operational performance. Vard Electro works with all established brands in the market to offer smart user-friendly solutions with a high degree of flexibility and reliability, supported by efficient service throughout a vessel’s lifetime.



Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch focuses on electrifying the world with game-changing green technologies.