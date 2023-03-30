2023 March 30 10:11

RosGeo invested about RUB 500 million in equipment of ships in 2022

The company is not going to order new vessels due to reduction of works on the shelf



In 2022, RosGeo invested about RUB 500 million in equipment of ships, Sergey Gorkov, General Director of RosGeo, told a news conference held by TASS on Wednesday. According to Sergey Gorkov, RosGeo is not going to order new vessels due to reduction of works on the shelf.

“Our task is to have an optimal number of ships for optimal number of orders. However, we undertake the improvement of equipment. Our big focus is on marine engineering works, on drilling. We are focused closely on it now,” explained Sergey Gorkov.

RosGeo is the largest geological holding in the Russian Federation performing all types of geological prospecting and exploration activities from regional surveys for all types of mineral resources to estimation of the reserves. The Holding incorporates a unique in terms of the competence and scope of accumulated geological information research and production cluster and advanced consulting center, for geological support to projects of any complexity. The Holding is the key contractor in performance of the activities within the framework of the state order for reproduction of the mineral resource base of the Russian Federation. RosGeo is a fully state-owned company.