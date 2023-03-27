2023 March 27 16:49

Container ships under construction at USC’s Lotos shipyard for North-South ITC to become a series of 21 units

Astrakhan Region under a programme of privileged leasing in civil shipbuilding

Multipurpose dry bulk / container carriers of Project 00108, four of which will be built by Astrakhan based Lotos shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) may become a series of

21 ships, press center of the Astrakhan Region’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy posted in its social network.

“USC and State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) signed a contract on construction of four container ships for the Caspian Sea in December в 2022. The construction period is rather short. Two ships are to be delivered in 2024, two more — in 2025. Our Caspian neighbors are already interested in this project. The construction of 21 container ships is planned by 2027 under a programme of privileged leasing in civil shipbuilding approved by the Order of RF Government dated 15.02.2023 (No337-r),” said Ilya Volynsky, Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy of the Astrakhan Region.

Shipbuilding Plant “Lotos” of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair will commence the construction of four multipurpose dry bulk / container carriers designed by Vympel design bureau (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) in 2023. It is Russia’s first design of a dry bulk / container carrier able to transport containers of international standard including reefer containers. Besides, the ship has 2 holds following transportation of any dry bulk cargo including grain, timber and general cargo. The ship also features high capacity for transportation of oversize cargo.

The ship is of Volgo-Don Max class with the maximum possible dimensions and displacement to transit the Volga-Don Canal.

Key particulars: LOA — 141 m, BOA — 16.9 m, depth — 6.3 m, capacity of holds – 12,000 cbm, deadweight (sea) — 9,200 t (with draft of 5.3 m), deadweight (river) – 5,000 t (with draft of 3.6 m), speed — 10 knots; propulsion – two diesel engines of 1,200 kW and two pod drives produced by Zvezdochka (a company of USC). Two auxiliary diesel generators of 400 kW each can supply power for 60 reefer containers.

According to earlier statements, each ship costs RUB 1.74 billion. They are to be operated on the North-South international transport corridor (ITC).

Shipbuilding Plant “Lotos” of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair (Lotos Shipyard) is an anchor resident of Astrakhan Special Economic Zone (Astrakhan SEZ). The shipyard specializes in construction of hulls for various ships and offshore facilities.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.