2023 March 27 11:03

Container throughput fall in Russian seaports could not be offset yet — Rosmorrechflot

Russian seaports’ container throughput fell by 23% in 2022

The fall of container throughput in Russian seaports could not be offset yet, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Boris Tashimov, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), as saying at the Agency’s meeting in Moscow.

“The terminals of the Baltic Basin have managed to change their profile to use the container facilities that are not required today. Handling of coal and mineral fertilizers has been organized there. The ports of the Far East and the Azov-Black Sea Basin have considerably increased container handling in the second half of the year but could not offset the general fall of container throughput in the country,” said Boris Tashimov.

According to earlier reports, container throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 fell by 23%, year-on-year, to 4.3 million TEU.

As Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev said in late November 2022, the situation with the loading of port terminals in the Far East can be stabilized by increasing container transport rates for eastbound shipping in 2023 while simultaneously reducing the rates for shipments to the ports in the northwest. According to him, unloading can also be facilitated with more container trains send from the Far East ports.