2023 March 27 10:05

Shipment of containers from the Far East has normalized – Vitaly Savelyev

RF Transport Ministry is seeking technological solutions that will ensure the shipment of 6,500 containers per day

The situation with the shipment of containers from the Far East has normalized, RF Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their working meeting, according to the transcript published on the Kremlin website.

“The situation there has not only normalised, but has also radically improved. If, let us say, the frontline part of our ports in the Far East was working at 114 percent capacity, after you issued your executive order, the ports operate at 64 percent today. The load of off-dock terminals amounted to 79 percent, and now it is 24 percent, and this is why the situation has drastically improved,” said the Minister.

According to Vitaly Savelyev, 4,000 containers can be transported a day, and the Ministry is seeking technological solutions that will ensure the shipment of 6,500 containers per day.

“We nonetheless took on an additional three container trains … and as a result we now send back in the opposite direction five trains in open-gondola freight cars with load-carrying containers each day, and not empty trains,” said Vitaly Savelyev.