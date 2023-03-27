2023 March 27 02:00

Russian company MYContainers develops cooperation with international sea lines

Image source: MYContainers rates for obtaining of containers

Russian company MYContainers develops cooperation with international sea lines. As the company told IAA PortNews, MYContainers runs a worldwide fleet of containers and has an extensive experience of interaction with various sea lines. It also has a network of partners in ports and transport hubs.

According to the company, seaborne transportation is the most efficient solution for long distance transportation of various cargoes across the world today. Line shipping accounts for about 75% of the total global shipping.

MYContainers is represented on all continents, in more than 80 countries of the world. Its specialists interact with the line services of Russia, China, Japan, Turkey, India, S. Korea and other countries in South America, North America, South-East Asia, Africa.

To decrease the scope of loading/unloading operations, the company offers the services of container parks. On all continents, MYContainers agents are ready to provide, sell and purchase containers of any capacity and type - OT, FR, RF.

To facilitate the process, the company has launched MyBot (https://t.me/mycontainers_bot) allowing to get the rates for obtaining of container in three clicks.

“In the rapidly developing market, MYContainers adjusts to the contemporary realities and never stops developing new logistics schemes, - says the company representative. – The clients do not have to interact or establish links with numerous agents and intermediaries, we undertake to control the transportation in full.”

An individual route is developed for each client. This saves time and reduces the cost of cargo transportation. Cooperation with many sea lines lets find the optimal and the most cost efficient solutions for the clients.

This year, MYContainers will take part in Russia’s largest exhibition of transport and logistics services, TransRussia, which is to be held in Expo Crocus, Moscow on April 17-19 (Booth D5097, Pavilion No 1, Hall No 4).

The company personnel will tell about the services of MYContainers, share interesting cases of container rental and sale, answer any questions.