2023 March 21 17:34

Wartsila upgrades Wartsila 31 diesel engine

The technology group Wartsila’s successful and highly efficient Wartsila 31 diesel engine is being upgraded for higher power output than ever before, according to the company's release. The upgraded version delivers an increased power to size ratio within the same physical footprint. The Wartsila 31 has the highest power per cylinder for engines of this bore size. Having fewer cylinders for the same power reduces the total cost of ownership, while maintenance costs are also lowered.

The Wartsila 31 was originally introduced in 2015 and was recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine. In addition to its exceptionally high efficiency, the engine’s economic fuel consumption in turn results in lower levels of exhaust gas emissions.



The first deliveries of the upgraded engine are taking place during the first half of 2023. Already, seven higher power output Wartsila 31 engines have been contracted.



The power upgrade will result in the current output range of 4.9 to 9.8 MW, being increased to a range of 5.2 to 10.4 MW with 650 kW per cylinder. The power increase gives customers the option to select fewer cylinders, thereby reducing the required engine room space, as well as lessening maintenance requirements.