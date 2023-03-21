2023 March 21 17:22

Cochin Shipyard bags order for world's first zero emission feeder container vessel

India’s leading shipbuilder, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Cochin, received a prestigious international order from M/s. Samskip Group, Norway, a global logistics solution provider for the Design and Construction of Two Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels with an option for two more vessels, according to the company's release.

The project is one of the world’s first Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessel that will be powered using Hydrogen Fuel Cells ultimately, with Green Hydrogen. This is an ambitious project under the Norwegian Government green funding programme aimed at emission-free transport solutions by adopting sustainable path breaking future technologies. These ships can carry abt. 365 Nos. of 45-feet long high cube containers and are intended to serve the European Market where sustainable transportation solutions are in high demand.

Samskip, a company headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands founded in 1990 With offices in 24 countries across Europe, America, Asia and Australia and Norway who offer transport and related services by land, sea, rail and air, around the world, focusing on cost efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly solutions.

In zero emission mode, each vessel is expected to achieve around 25,000 tons of CO2 reduction per year. They will achieve zero emission operations in ports also by using green shore power at the port of call. The vessel's deliveries are scheduled from Q3 2025 onwards. The vessels are equipped with Hydrogen Fuel cells in a Hybrid power system with Diesel Generator back up for longer endurance. It will have an onboard storage facility for Hydrogen fuel and will be fitted with Azimuththrusters for propulsion and high maneuverability.

CSL has also recently bagged contracts for construction of 2 Nos.Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) for the European renewable offshore wind-farm segment. These vessels also employ emission reduction technologies with large capacity Li ion batteries and methanol fuelled generators.