2023 March 21 16:47

Langh Ship switches to biofuel on its container vessel

Earlier this year, the Finnish Shipping company Langh Ship and long-term charterer Samskip began operating their container vessel Edith with biofuel yielding positive results, according to Langh Ship's release.

After discussions between Langh Ship and the Dutch chartering Samskip on how to further reduce the environmental impact of its vessels, they agreed to switch to biofuel operations for the Langh Ship-owned 750 TEU container vessel Edith in January 2023.

Biofuels are a key component in Samskip’s strategy for decarbonizing its shipping activities. Edith is currently employed on a shortsea liner service between the Netherlands and the UK.

The fuel used is designated MDF1-100 and supplied by GoodFuels. It is formulated entirely from sustainable waste streams from the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive list. It has also earned International Sustainability & Carbon Certification.



