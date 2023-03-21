  • Home
  • News
  • Shell revives German refinery sale as Russian ownership cleared - Reuters
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 21 17:16

    Shell revives German refinery sale as Russian ownership cleared - Reuters

    Shell oil refinery outside Berlin after the German government last year took control of the plant from its Russian operator, industry sources told Reuters. The British company's efforts to sell its 37.5% stake in the refinery, Germany's fourth-largest which supplies 90% of Berlin's fuel, were scuppered by uncertainty over the future of the refinery. 

    The sale's relaunch was made possible after the German economy ministry last September put the German unit of state Russian oil giant Rosneft under a trusteeship as part of a wave of European sanctions on Russia, the two sources said. That included Rosneft's 54.17% of the Schwedt refinery. A German court last week threw out an appeal by Rosneft over the move.  Shell this week opened a data room for potential buyers with information on the refinery's operations, costs and revenues, the two source said.  A Shell spokesperson declined to comment. Germany's Economy Ministry declined to comment. 

    Polish refiner PKN Orlen had previously been interested in taking a controlling stake in the Schwedt refinery, which also supplies parts of western Poland, sources in Berlin and Warsaw who were familiar with the matter told Reuters in September.  The refinery has been forced to operate at a reduced rate of around 60% in recent months as it struggles to replace crude oil supplies that were delivered from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline which were halted as part of the EU sanctions. 

    Most new supplies have come from the German port of Rostock and the government wants to raise that by supplying the refinery with crude imported through the Polish port of Gdansk.  In 2021, Shell tried to sell its stake to Vienna-based Alcmene but the move was pre-empted by Rosneft, which sought to increase its 54% stake. That move was put on hold by the German government last March. 

    Italy's Eni owns 8.33% of the refinery.

Другие новости по темам: sanctions, Rosneft, Shell  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 21

17:22 Cochin Shipyard bags order for world's first zero emission feeder container vessel
17:16 Shell revives German refinery sale as Russian ownership cleared - Reuters
16:47 Langh Ship switches to biofuel on its container vessel
16:02 Business costs soar as Russia sanctions bite - Reuters
15:40 Russia and China are preparing projects to boost freight traffic along the Trans-Siberian and Trans-Asian routes
15:14 Optimarin expands BWTS manufacturing into China
13:33 Russia suspends rapeseed exports
13:30 Brazil’s Porto Itapoá invests in equipment ‘firsts’ for Brazil
13:06 Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky joins list of ports whose harbormasters register ships in Russian International Register of Ships
13:04 100 audits completed under IMO Member State Audit Scheme
12:50 Port of Antwerp-Bruges joins forces with Routescanner
12:36 Terminal Astafiev gets nod from Nakhodka Customs to store containerized freight
12:13 King Abdulaziz Port breaks container handling record
11:37 Redevelopment of the Nizhne-Kama Lock nears completion
11:32 Samskip, duisport and TX Logistik will jointly operate the logport III combined transport terminal in Duisburg in future
11:10 Regional shipbuilding clusters to enjoy preferential tax treatment – ASRF
11:03 Sempra launches Port Arthur LNG Project
10:29 Ukraine Black Sea grain deal extended for at least 60 days
09:56 IMO, Norway and Singapore sign MoU on maritime decarbonization
09:33 Damen Services UK expands offering with I.M.E Repair Services MoU

2023 March 20

18:27 Valenciaport leads Spanish ports in vehicle traffic in 2022
18:07 Ammonia-fuelled short-sea bulker design wins Bureau Veritas approval - Ship & Bunker
17:42 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2M’2023 fell by 9% YoY
17:34 Bureau Veritas developes an Audit Framework to verify environmental claims
17:14 First Container Terminal starts working with regular container service of China's Torgmoll
17:13 Stolt Tankers acquires two tankers for Inter-Caribbean trade
16:35 Candela raises $20M for serial production of the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry
15:56 Port of Barcelona's Old Port to receive more than €86 million in public-private investments
15:47 Completion of terminal for cruise ships in Pionersly (Kaliningrad Region) postponed to late 2024
15:30 A.P. Moller Holding to acquire Maersk Supply Service
15:01 Kaztransoil JSC successfully shipped 6,900 tons of Kazakh oil for export for further delivery to the port of Baku
14:38 Chevron suspends production at Thai oil field
14:29 Net profit of Primorye based Trade Port Posiet surged 1.8 times in 2022
14:06 HD Hyundai, Avikus sign an agreement to conduct a fuel-saving verification project using autonomous navigation systems
13:45 Hyundai Heavy wins US$207 mln gas ship order in Middle East
13:40 Russian Union of Grain Exporters asks to elaborate new procedure of Kerch Strait passage
13:29 The South Korean government plans to inspect every port crane supplied by China - BusinessKorea
12:37 FESCO launches intermodal route from Moscow to Kaliningrad via Saint-Petersburg
12:13 CNC launches a new service connecting Thailand, China and Cambodia
11:28 Dredging in Volga-Don Basin totaled 587 thousand cbm in 2022
11:23 Equinor welcomes OKEA as new partner in the Statfjord area
10:55 Report on condition of the port of Mariupol given to Vladimir Putin
10:41 Yara Marine’s FuelOpt demonstrates significant fuel savings
10:32 Vladimir Putin signs law on creation of a special economic zone on the Kurils
09:59 Nizhny Novgorod based R-Flot laid down multifunctional dredger of Project 2040
09:50 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year сoncession agreement to develop and operate Safaga Port in Egypt
09:13 NOVATEK BoD recommended to approve dividend payments of RR 105.58 per ordinary share

2023 March 19

16:07 Hydrogen Europe signs MoU with EURAMET to cooperate on hydrogen studies
14:41 Port of Los Angeles moves 487,846 container units in February as global trade flows
13:08 ValenciaportPCS updates the tool to optimize available spaces at the Border Control Post (BCP)
12:37 LR AiP for Rotoboost’s pre-combustion carbon capture system
11:54 FEPORT welcomes 2023 amendment of the General Block Exemption Regulation and reiterates the need for AFIR to be consistent
11:03 Vattenfall selects Norfolk Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone O&M Base
10:36 ABS and leading Korean players take aim at Scope 3 emissions methodologies
09:17 DP World to launch new air cargo logistics hub in Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana

2023 March 18

15:11 Maersk launches API-integrated reefer solution with shareable datalog
13:04 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “Supplier Engagement Leader”
11:51 ​​OOCL announces GEX1 service
10:13 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to HermAce developed by FURUNO

2023 March 17

18:03 LR awarded AiP for Rotoboost’s pre-combustion carbon capture system