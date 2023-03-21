2023 March 21 15:14

Optimarin expands BWTS manufacturing into China

Optimarin is establishing a manufacturing base in China to boost the availability of its well-proven ballast water treatment system (BWTS) for the Asian shipbuilding market as it also targets further retrofits of the existing fleet, according to the company's release.

The leading Norwegian BWTS supplier is now pursuing partnerships with several Chinese suppliers to focus on high-quality production of BWTS components at reasonable cost for delivery to regional yards, according to Optimarin’s Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing Tore Andersen.



The so-called Optimarin Ballast System, which can be delivered as a compact skid-mounted solution, comes with a full documentation package and verified compliance with the IMO’s Ballast Water Management Convention, as well as with US Coast Guard type approval.

The shipbuilding industry has seen a resurgence of ordering activity as global trade has rebounded in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with an increasing shift towards green-fuelled newbuilds due to new environmental regulations.

Lower-cost Asian yards - mainly in China, South Korea and Japan - have secured 70% to 80% of orders for vessels in various segments including containerships, bulkers, tankers and LNG carriers that are currently under construction, with scheduled delivery in the 2025-27 timeframe.

Andersen points out that these newbuilds will have to be delivered with an IMO-compliant BWTS installed to meet regulatory requirements.



China has emerged as the dominant player among the big three shipbuilding countries, having secured nearly half of all newbuild orders in recent years.