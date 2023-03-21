Russia and China are preparing projects to boost freight traffic along the Trans-Siberian and Trans-Asian routes
The importance of transport and logistics corridors is growing in the new geopolitical conditions, PM Mikhail Mishustin said
Russia and China are preparing new projects that will significantly increase rail freight traffic along the Trans-Siberian and Trans-Asian routes, Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The transcript is published on the Russian government website.
“The importance of transport and logistics corridors, which are based on the development of cross-border infrastructure is growing in the new geopolitical conditions. Last year, traffic was opened along the road and rail crossings across the Amur River,” Mikhail Mishustin was quoted as saying.
He highlighted that mutual trade increased by almost a third and approached $190 billion in 2022.
“I am sure, we will fulfill during the current year the task set by you and Russian President Vladimir Putin, to bring our mutual trade to $200 billion,” Mikhail Mishustin said.
He added that Russia supports the New Land Grain Corridor project, which will ensure the supply of grain, legumes and oilseeds from the Siberian and Far Eastern regions to the Chinese market.