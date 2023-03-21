2023 March 21 13:33

Russia suspends rapeseed exports

The measure will remain in force until August 31, 2023



The Russian Government has introduced a temporary ban on the export of rapeseed from Russia. The corresponding resolution dated March 18, 2023 No. 420 was published on the Federal website of legal information.



The document says the termoratry ban will be effective until August 31, 2023 inclusive.



The measure does not apply to the rapeseed exports from Russia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU); for their export to provide international humanitarian aid to foreign states or within the framework of intergovernmental agreements. In addition, the ban did not include the transportation of rapeseed within the framework of international transit traffic starting and ending outside of Russia, or transportation between parts of the Russian Federation through the territories of foreign states.