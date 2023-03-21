2023 March 21 12:36

Terminal Astafiev gets nod from Nakhodka Customs to store containerized freight

Currently, the terminal operator dispatches five to seven container trains a week



Nakhodka port, Primorsky Territory based Astafiev Terminal JSC has obtained a permit from Nakhodka Customs to store containerized freight. This will allow the terminal to significantly increase the port's cargo volume in the near future, the stevedoring company said in a media release.



“The permit allows the terminal operator to unload the cargo, store and clear cargo in the territory. This greatly simplifies our technological process and expedite the handling of container ships, and, in general, the freight volume of the entire port. For these purposes, we are currently outfitting an additional yard for storing containers on the territory of the Complex No. 1. We are also starting to receive export freight from rail transport,” Alexei Yadrishchensky, Deputy General Director, Terminal Astafiev JSC was quoted as saying.



The stevedoring company dispatches 5 to 7 container trains per week to the stations Seyatel and Kleschikha, Novosibirsk, Apparatnaya station in Yekaterinburg, Shushary station, St. Petersburg and Elektrougli station in Moscow. Containers are transported on container platforms and on gondola cars, which shortens the delivery time to the central part of the country and reduces the empty mileage of gondola cars for their return to the place of loading at coal mines, the report said.



In 2022, the opening of a permanent customs control post on the territory enabled the terminal operator to receive and handle foreign cargo in the port. The company created appropriate infrastructure specifically for handling containerized cargo, and purchased new equipment.



Terminal Astafiev is part of the Aqua-Resources Group and is a large terminal complex for reloading bulk cargo to containers. The cargo transportation company is located in the Port of Nakhodka, connected with the Mys Astafiev railway station and provides carriage of more than 6 million tonnes of coal per year.