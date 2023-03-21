2023 March 21 13:06

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky joins list of ports whose harbormasters register ships in Russian International Register of Ships

The document is available on the PortNews website.



The list of seaports, whose harbormasters carry out the registration of ships in the Russian International Register of Ships, has been supplemented by the Port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The corresponding order of the Russian Government dated March 18, 2023 No. 641-r was published on the Federal portal of legal information.



The list of ports approved by the Order of the Russian Government as of April 25, 2006 No. 583-r, which has been updated currently includes Arkhangelsk, Astrakhan, Vladivostok, Kaliningrad, Korsakov, Murmansk, Nakhodka, Novorossiysk, St. Petersburg, Taganrog, Tiksi, Tuapse and Kholmsk.