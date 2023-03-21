2023 March 21 12:13

King Abdulaziz Port breaks container handling record

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has logged in yet another milestone by handling 18,553 TEUs on a single vessel, making it the highest throughput ever recorded across Saudi ports, according to Mawani's release.



Beating the previous record of 18,021 TEUs set in Q2 2022, the historic feat was achieved aboard CSCL INDIAN OCEAN, a 400-meter, 20,000-TEU containership arriving from the Far East, through the efforts of container terminal operator Saudi Global Ports.





