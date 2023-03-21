Redevelopment of the Nizhne-Kama Lock nears completion
Rehabilitation of the hydraulic engineering structure slated for completion this year
Rehabilitation works are in full swing on the Nizhne-Kama Lock. As of now, the project is completed by more than 60% and work is underway to test double-leaf gates of the lock chamber, Rostransmodernizatsiya said.
Construction and installation work has been completed at the facility as part of the Phase 1 along the left line of the lock chamber. Now the commissioning of the automated navigation system is being carried out, in particular, testing of the control of double-leaf gate from the central control panel.
The project provides for the reconstruction of hydraulic and mechanical equipment, backup power supply, fire protection systems and electrical equipment of Chambers No. 1 and No. 2 of the Nizhne-Kama hydroelectric complex.
The hydraulic engineering structure rehabilitation project is scheduled for completion in 2023. Putting the facility into operation will increase the safety level of the facility, and will also ensure the smooth passage of the passenger, specialized and merchant fleet on the Kama River. The project is being carried out as part of the Federal Project "Development of Maritime and Inland Water Transport".