2023 March 21 09:33

Damen Services UK expands offering with I.M.E Repair Services MoU

Damen Shipyards Group has extended its lifecycle support offering to its clients operating in the United Kingdom signing an MoU on 15 March with Southampton-based I.M.E. Repair Services, according to the company's release.

Damen Services UK began operations in 2021 to fulfil the maintenance and parts requirements of maritime operators in the region.

The agreement with I.M.E sees the two companies combining resources to offer clients comprehensive support. In supporting vessel operators in the region, Damen Services UK works with a number of local suppliers. This has frequently included I.M.E, with which Damen shares several clients in common. Following a series of meetings, the two companies expressed an interest in a closer cooperation.

The MoU facilitates Damen’s vision to grow its service operations in the UK. Following the agreement, the Damen Service Hub UK has access to office, workshop, and yard facilities in a strategic location. To support its increased service offering, Damen is aiming to expand its workforce, thereby creating additional employment opportunities in the area.

I.M.E covers marine and industrial electrical requirements for a growing customer base throughout the UK.