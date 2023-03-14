2023 March 14 17:36

Viking Supply Ships AB enters into two bareboat charters with purchase options and obligations

Viking Supply Ships AB (VSS AB) has today entered into an agreement with Ocean Yield AS to charter the two 2013 built AHTS vessels, Far Senator and Normand Statesman, for a period of five years, according to the company's release.

VSS AB will have purchase options during the charter period, and an obligation to purchase the vessels at the end of the charter period if requested by Ocean Yield AS. VSS AB will take over the vessels when they go off their current charter contracts, which is expected to happen at the latest during the summer for Far Senator and late fall this year for Normand Statesman.



Viking Supply Ships AB is a leading provider of offshore and ice-breaking services, with activities primarily in Arctic and subarctic areas. The company also has full management for the five Swedish state owned ice-breakers (Swedish Maritime Administration).