2023 March 14 16:05

ACEL contracts Hoglund to retrofit IAS, AMS and PMS on board Island Frontier

As part of an extensive upgrade ACEL will do on board Island Frontier, Høglund is contracted to retrofit UMAS V Alarm & Cargo system and ABB Power Management System. Both systems will be integrated into Høglund Integrated Automation System (IAS), according to Hoglund's release.

ACEL is a leading supplier of electrical services on board ships and offshore installations and has been chosen by Island Offshore to deliver a full upgrade, including equipment, engineering, project management, commissioning and installation of new switch drives for the propulsion machinery and thrusters.

ACEL installation team will together with Høglund retrofit expertise replace old UMAS V components with new ABB hardware. Operator Stations and unmanned machinery space panels will also be replaced and Høglund will ensure that all software functionality is according to the customer requirements.

The job is scheduled for December 2023.