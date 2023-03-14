2023 March 14 15:13

S5 Agency World provides agency support for Proman's new methanol-powered vessels

World-leading port services provider S5 Agency World has begun providing global hub and port agency support to Proman for its first methanol-fuelled tankers, according to the company's release.

S5 successfully coordinated two new methanol-powered vessels Stena Pro Patria and Stena Pro Marine for their first call at the Port of Ulsan. With more than 360 port-owned offices strategically located in all major maritime hubs, S5 can facilitate port calls worldwide with its global reach.

S5 has worked with Proman for more than a decade, integrating its technology solutions into Proman’s finance and operations software and acts as a key partner to the business in its operations.

S5 Agency World (S5) is a partner offering global shipping agency services and port hub solutions.

Proman is an integrated energy company and the world’s second largest methanol producer. Headquartered in Switzerland, with assets in the United States, Trinidad and Oman, and ongoing expansion into Mexico, the UAE and Canada, Proman is a global leader in methanol, fertilizer and other products such as melamine.