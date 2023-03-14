2023 March 14 13:41

PSA’s CK Hutchison Ports $4 bln stake sale attracts China Merchants Group and China Cosco Shipping - Bloomberg

Chinese state-owned conglomerates China Merchants Group and China Cosco Shipping Corp. are among the firms expressing interest in PSA International Pte’s minority stake in the ports business of Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., according to Bloomberg.

PSA is seeking about $4 billion for its 20% share of CK Hutchison’s ports assets, the people said.

PSA, owned by Singaporean state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte, is working with an adviser as it fields preliminary interest in the stake, the people said.