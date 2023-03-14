  • Home
  2023 March 14

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2023 rose by 2.6% YoY

    Handling of export cargo rose by 4.1%

    In January-February 2022, seaports of Russia handled 140.3 million tonnes of cargo, up 2.6%, year-on-year.

    Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 65.4 million tonnes (+4.9%) including 31.7 million tonnes of coal (+9.4%), 7.7 million tonnes of containerized cargo (-27.3%), 9.4 million tonnes of grain (up 1.8 times), 3.2 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-36.5%), 4.7 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+29.6%), 1.4 million tonnes of ore (-37.5%), 800 thousand tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (+22.8%), says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP).

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 74.9 million tonnes (+0.7%) including 44.1 million tonnes of crude oil (+6.4%), 23.4 million tonnes of petroleum products (-9.2%), 6 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-6.2%) and 900 thousand tonnes of food cargo (+29.1%).

    Exports totaled 111.4 million tonnes (+4.1%), imports — 6 million tonnes (-19.1%), transit — 10.7 million tonnes (-7.7%), short-sea traffic — 12.3 million tonnes (+13.7%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 15.9 million tonnes (-3%) including 4.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.1%), 11.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-6.5%). The port of Murmansk handled 9.5 million tonnes (+0.2%), Sabetta — 4.6 million tonnes (-4%), Varandey — 900 thousand tonnes (-18.8%), Arkhangelsk — 300 thousand tonnes (-42.3%).

    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 43.5 million tonnes (+3.8%) including 16.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-4%), 26.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+9.2%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 22.6 million tonnes (+26.5%), Primorsk — 11.3 million tonnes (+14.4%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg — 6 million tonnes (-36.7%), Vysotsk — 2.1 million tonnes (-20.7%).

    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 43.8 million tonnes (+3.5%) including 20.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+17.3%) and 23.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-6.3%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 24.7 million tonnes (-0.1%), Taman — 6.9 million tonnes (+1.4%), Tuapse — 3.7 million tonnes (+1.7%), Kavkaz — 2.2 million tonnes (+20.9%), Rostov-on-Don — 2.2 million tonnes (-0.7%).

    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 900 thousand tonnes (flat, year-on-year) including 500 of dry bulk cargo (+25%) and 0.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-20%). The port of Makhachkala handled 500 thousand tonnes (-13%), Astrakhan - 400 thousand tonnes (+27.1%).

    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 36.2 million tonnes (+2.7%) including 23 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.5%) and 13.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4.9%). Vostochny port handled 14.9 million tonnes (+13.7%), Vanino — 5.2 million tonnes (-9.8%), Vladivostok — 5.1 million tonnes (+0.5%), Nakhodka — 4.4 million tonnes (+7.3%), Prigorodnoye — 2.4 million tonnes (-15%).

    In January-February 2023, Russian seaports serviced 6,802 passenger ships (-6.1%), sea terminals serviced 475 thousand people (+21.1%) including 464.4 thousand departing passengers  (+20.8%) and 10.7 thousand arriving passengers (+38.4%). No transit passengers were serviced over the period.

    Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol — 453.6 thousand people (+20.5%), Yalta — 10.4 thousand people (+4.0%), Sochi — 4.7 thousand people (up 1.5 times).

