2023 March 14 13:20

Kongsberg Digital signs five-year agreement with Shell

Kongsberg Digital (KONGSBERG) has entered a five-year agreement with the energy company Shell Global Solutions International B.V. to digitalize its global assets using Kongsberg Digital's digital twin technology, according to the company's release.



The contract, signed in December 2022, is an amendment to the framework agreement signed in 2020, with a committed multiple-asset deployment plan and further applications to enrich Shell’s industrial work surface and user experiences.



Kongsberg Digital’s digital twin technology provides actionable insight and automated workflows for optimized operations and facility management. This enables better decision-making based on actionable data to ensure safer, more cost-efficient, and sustainable operations.