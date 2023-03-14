2023 March 14 12:14

Ocean Yield announces new bareboat charters with purchase obligations for two AHTS vessels

Ocean Yield AS has entered into an agreement to charter out the two 2013 built AHTS vessels, Far Senator and Normand Statesman on bareboat charters to Viking Supply Ships AB for a period of five years, according to the company's release.

The charterer will have purchase options during the charter, and an obligation to purchase the vessels at the end of the charter term, if requested by Ocean Yield. There is also a substantial element of pre-paid charter hire to be paid upon commencement of the transaction.